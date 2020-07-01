What the future will look like as the coronavirus pandemic progresses has been a question for quite some time.
State education and health officials answered that in a press conference Friday by repeatedly saying things will undoubtedly look “different” as school starts this fall.
A few things are certain statewide: Students cab return to a physical campus this fall, but remote and blending learning options will also be available.
According to Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman, some students will return to the classroom and others may opt to take the virtual option to learning new curriculum.
"Our goal right now, we are hoping to start school with kids in school, but we want to be able to offer a virtual option, which the state is providing us,” Shipman said. “They are actually finishing a bid right now for a virtual product that will basically provide content in all subject areas. As we offer these virtual options, they will get the content that they need.”
Tallassee City Schools will start school in August but classes will begin about a week later than normal. In addition, there are more in-service days aimed at preparing teachers for the virtual classroom.
"We have done some things, even the adjustment of our calendar will provide us with more in-service days so that we can give teachers more training so that they will be ready for the virtual options," Shipman said.
Shipman said the most important thing for parents and students to remember is things can change and can change rapidly.
"The message is that we need to be prepared for circumstances that may change on a week-by-week basis depending on what's going on with the virus," Shipman said.
Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said school year is not going to be easy and things may change.
"There's nobody who should enter this school year thinking, 'Oh, this is going to be easy,'" Mackey said in a press conference Friday. "This is going to be the most difficult school year we have ever faced ... We are determined to do it, not because it's easy but we're determined to do it because we have students who are counting on us. ... We have to do it."
The remote option is going to be available as about 15% of parents feel uncomfortable sending their children back to school this fall, according to Mackey. That survey revealed some communities as low as 3% with others as high as 80% of parents feeling uncomfortable due to more severe outbreaks in some areas.
Mackey said the department was allocated $18 million to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and he said a large chunk of that was used to purchase a "very good, well-vetted curriculum" that will be available to every school in the state for students in pre-K to 12th grade.
This is a statewide digital curriculum that will consist of high-quality remote learning delivered by the local teacher. Students will still be enrolled in their local schools but simply learning in a different way.
A blended option will also be available for students. There will be times where a student has to go home — if he or she tests positive, etc. — and that's when the blended option will come into play.
There will also be professional development for teachers in every school district in order to help them deliver this virtual learning.
"All of us are about supporting our teachers,” Mackey said. “They're the most important link in everything we do."
Each student learns differently and that's something the state understands.
"It is much different to put a 16-year-old on remote learning than a 6-year-old," Mackey said.
Mackey said as a former teacher, he understands that firsthand, and that's why the department purchased the best curriculum possible.
He said plans will look different for each school district based on a variety of circumstances but the education department released a roadmap as a guideline so every student gets the best equal learning opportunity as possible.
"What we do in one rural community cannot be the same as the way we react in one of our major cities," Mackey said. "What we do in Greene County will not look like what we do in DeKalb County — it will be different."
Mackey also said students with special needs will be catered to with individualized education programs (IEP) as they always are.
"We call it IEP because it is individualized," Mackey said. "That individualized plan has to drive the decisions that are made for that child. ... We have to do more for some students in order to get equal outcomes on the back end."
Alabama Department of Public Health state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said hard, fast rules are impossible to set when the status of the COVID-19 pandemic changes every single day.
“I think none of us are even sure what it will even look like next week in Alabama in some sense, so it’s been very difficult to think about how things are gonna look a month into the future or two months into the future,” Harris said. “We know there will be many things that are unanticipated and yet I think this is a terrific framework for helping local schools make decisions about how to do the best things in their community to make sure that kids do receive the education they need and deserve but also to keep people safe and both of those have been our roles throughout this whole process.”
This 50-page guide is based on expertise and experience and is not a mandate by the state, Mackey said. He said a variety of people with different backgrounds pulled together to ensure this was a comprehensive, competent plan.
Mackey said this roadmap is not a remote learning playbook or school closure rulebook in its entirety.
"This is not an exhaustive list of every action school leaders will need to take this year," Mackey said. "It's there to help, not an answer to everything."
The roadmap focuses on three areas: wellness, operations and facilities, and instruction and technology.
Working under the recommendation of local superintendents and public health officials will be key this school year, Mackey said. He reiterated local jurisdiction rules will apply.
The state is continuing to look at resources, such as WiFi on school buses, and other options.
