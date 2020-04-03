Gov. Kay Ivey has officially put a stay-at-home order into effect beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday for the entire state of Alabama.
She announced this at a press conference Friday afternoon.
“Today I am convinced that our previous efforts to limit social interaction and reduce the chance of spreading (the coronavirus) have not been enough,” Ivey said. “That’s why we are taking this more drastic step.”
Currently, the stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. April 30.
The order states, “Every person is ordered to stay at his or her place of resident except as necessary to perform … ‘essential activities.’”
One essential activity is to obtain necessary supplies, including food and other goods necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and routine operation of a residence; supplies need to work from home; pharmaceuticals, prescriptions or other medical supplies; fuel for vehicles or other vehicle supplies; material for distance learning; supplies necessary to maintain a person or pet’s daily routine, including safety and sanitation.
People may also obtain or provide necessary services, which include certain dental, medical or surgical procedures; government-funded services or benefits; automobile repair services; services vital to treating those with disabilities or substance-use disorders; services related to distance learning; and services to maintain a person or pet’s health or safety.
The order also states people may attend religious services, including a worship service, wedding or funeral, so long as it involves fewer than 10 people and those people maintain a consistent 6-foot distance or the event is a drive-in where all participants remain in vehicles, each vehicle contains only those who share the same place of residents and participants do not come within 6 feet of others in vehicles.
Other exceptions to the stay-at-home order include to engage in an outdoor activity with fewer than 10 people and with a 6-foot consistent distance; to seek shelter; to travel as required by law, including transportation of children required by a custody agreement; and to see family members.
“COVID-19 is an imminent threat to our lives,” Ivey said Friday. “We are past urging people to stay home. It is now the law.”
For the purposes of the order, essential businesses are defined as:
- Government operations such as public safety and first responders, law enforcement, etc.
- Healthcare providers and caregivers
- Infrastructure operations such as utility workers, wireless communication companies, etc.;
- Manufacturing facilities
- Agricultural operations and farms
- Essential retailers, which includes all supermarkets and food and beverage stores. This also includes gun stores, gas stations as well as auto, bicycle, motorcycle and boat supply and repair stores.
- Media operations, including newspapers
- Financial services such as banks and related financial institutions
- Professional services, including legal, accounting, insurance and real estate services
- Provides of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations, such as food banks, homeless shelters, etc.
- Construction and construction-related services
- Essential pubic services, which are defined as “services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residents and essential businesses”
- Religious entities
- Federally-designated critical infrastructure
- Other state-designated essential businesses and operations
- Support operations for essential businesses and operations
Read the full order below.