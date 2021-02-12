Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, Feb. 12, signed House Bill 170, sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett (R – HD 44); House Bill 192 by Rep. Bill Poole (R – HD 63); and Senate Bill 30 by Sen. Arthur Orr (R – SD 3) into law. During the governor’s state of the state address, she laid out these pieces of legislation as priority bills, and she assured the Legislature and the people of Alabama that when they reached her desk, she would sign them without hesitation.
“While the impact of COVID-19 has been felt across the country and around the world, we remain committed to helping Alabamians and Alabama businesses get back on their feet and our state moving forward. These three bills, without question, were necessary to address up front, and I am proud of the Alabama Legislature for taking care of the people’s business, despite the obvious challenges of this legislative session. Thanks to their work, the people of Alabama who received any type of CARES Act dollars will not pay one penny in state income taxes on that relief. Additionally, we are ensuring that our state will continue to grow our diverse economy, and we are protecting our existing businesses from any frivolous lawsuits due to COVID-19. Again, I commend the Alabama Legislature and am thrilled to officially sign these three bills into law,” Governor Ivey said in a statement on Friday, Feb. 15.
HB 170 concerns income tax, exclusion for federal tax credits, advance refunds, qualified disaster relief payments, subsidies, grants, student loans, or loan forgiveness from federal CARES Act and subsequent federal COVID relief legislation, exemption from income and financial institution excise tax for amounts from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, to decouple from 26 U.S.C, 951A and 118 (b)(2), to change business interest expense limitation, and to allow Electing Pass-Through Entity to be taxed at entity level, Sec. 40-27-1 amended.
HB 192 calls for economic development, job credit and investment credit for approved projects sunset date extended, incentives for attraction of new and expanding business including rural areas, incentives for high-tech companies Growing Alabama Act, income tax, tax credits for use of state's port facilities.
Finally, SB 30 Protects certain entities from claims relating to contraction of or exposure to coronavirus.