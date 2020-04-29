Local Jack’s restaurants are asking people to join their effort to raise funds to support families and local in need of assistance as a result of coronavirus. Through the brand’s 501(c)(3) foundation, guests are encouraged to give a donation with each order.
“At Jack’s we have always focused on supporting our communities in meaningful ways, especially in times of need, and we want to make sure no one goes without during this unprecedented time,” Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess said in a press release. “In the South, we take care of each other and appreciate that our partners and vendors share this vision and are committed to helping those who are hardest hit by COVID-19.”
Jack’s restaurant, along with other partners and vendors, will match donations in each community it serves.
Jack’s Family Restaurants has been in business for 60 years and has supported local communities by giving back, whether by donating food, joining with other local organizations to help those in need or by holding fundraisers like this.
For more information about the restaurant’s effort to support those affected by coronavirus, visit www.eatatjacks.com/gives.
According to Bartmess, managers and team members at the restaurant’s 179 locations are thoroughly trained and are increasing efforts to ensure that each restaurant’s cleanliness is a main priority.
The restaurant’s dining rooms currently are closed but the drive-thru remains open until 10 p.m. at the Gilmer Avenue location