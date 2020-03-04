Jahazel Hooks has announced her candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the Tallassee City Council.
“I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for Tallassee City Council Ward 3,” Hooks said. “It will be a great privilege to serve my community on the city council and I look forward to representing the residents of Ward 3.
Hooks said she will run a positive campaign, which will display integrity and honesty in all her interactions and treat all that she encounters with the utmost respect.
“I will serve you by listening openly to your concerns; pledging my commitment to work with mayor and fellow council on building a better Tallassee — one that thrives economically and maintaining our ‘small town’ feel,” Hooks said.
Hooks has lived in Tallassee for more than 50 years and said she is not afraid to get involved. Volunteering on numerous committees in the area, she was secretary of the Tallassee City School PTA, a member of the Tallassee City School Board for six years with four years as chair of the board. Hooks was on the City of Tallassee Industrial Board, the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, the City of Tallassee Personnel Committee, the Elmore/Autauga Community Action Board and Head Start Policy Council, the Tallassee Relay for Life Committee for 25 years and served as event chair two years. Currently she serves on the Community Hospital Board of Trustees and is an Elmore County Judicial Volunteer Juvenile Conference Committee/Mediator.
Hooks was also the recipient of the Frances Wagner Volunteer Award in 2010.
“I am not afraid of work,” Hooks said.
She retired from Neptune Technology after 36 years of service, and worked for four years as Tallassee Senior Nutrition Center Director. Involved and concerned with youth, Hooks serves as senior Sunday school teacher, missionary advisor and chairperson of trustees at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
“We live in a great city,” Hooks said. “Let’s work together to make it an even better place to live, work and play.”
If you don’t already know Hooks, she said she is “looking forward to meeting with you.”