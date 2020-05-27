The City of Tallassee is putting down new sidewalks along James Street in the downtown area. This is the third major sidewalk replacement project in the city. The first was along Main Street in East Tallassee and the second was in Jordanville on 2nd Avenue.
This project is funded with revenue collected through the city's gasoline tax. The city passed the increased gasoline tax by 2 cents in May 2017 with the understanding funds collected as a result of the tax be allocated for projects like this.
"We were at 2 cents for a municipality," Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "We went to 4 cents like everyone else around us. We earmarked that extra 2 cents for potholes, street repair, sidewalks, gutters and things like that."
Work has also been done in the parking lot of the Tallassee Senior Center and Tallassee Community Library using funds from the gasoline tax.
Hammock has always been an advocate for safe sidewalks and often walks through parts of the city looking for areas in need of repair. He also asked people who are aware of trip hazards to call city hall at 334-283-6571 to ensure city officials aware of the issue.