Organizers with Jeep'n on the Coosa, which was held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Wetumpka Sports Complex, presented The Elmore County Food Pantry with a check for $3,200 on Thursday, Oct. 14. According to the Director of the Elmore County Food Pantry Kathy Hall, monetary donations like this go a long way at the Food Pantry.
"This means so much for us because, for every $20 we receive, we can purchase 111 pounds of food," Hall said. "Can goods are great, but the monetary part of that allows us to go to the Montgomery Area Food Bank and purchase so much more."
With the holidays fast approaching, organizers with Jeep'n on the Coosa wanted the money raised at the event to stay local and help people right here in the community.
"We have Thanksgiving coming up. We have Christmas coming up. So, we asked people to bring a canned good to our event, and that helps the food bank but the food bank can do so much more with money," Jeep'n on the Coosa coordinator Frank Bertarelli said. "It's all appreciated, don't get me wrong."
Bertarelli said initially the Jeep'n group thought they would raise around $800-$1,000 but instead, they raised three times that amount. With such great success, the group is already looking forward to Jeep'n on the Coosa in 2022.
"This was our first event," Bertarelli said. "We were very pleased. We are planning on another event next year."
If you would like to give to the Elmore County Food Pantry, call 334-567-3232.