Are you tired of litter in your area? If so, this Saturday, July 10, is the Keep Tallassee Beautiful campaign kickoff and residents are encouraged to participate in the cleanup effort.
"We will have our first Keep Tallassee Beautiful clean-up day on Saturday, July 10," council member and founder of Keep Tallassee Beautiful Bill Hall said. "We are shooting for 8-11 a.m."
The idea behind the campaign is simple. During the warmer months of the year, the volunteer group would routinely hold community clean-ups.
"Anyone who is interested in helping to keep the city clean can come to city hall. We will have a table set up so people can pick up pickup sticks, vests, and whatnot," Hall said.
Hall also requested a roll-off dumpster at city hall for this event. The dumpster would be available for residents to dispose of unwanted trash that may not fit into a residential trash container.
Littering has been a topic for members of the council for some time now. The city council voted to purchase and post antilitter signs earlier this year.
The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce also hosts an annual city-wide Team Up to Clean Up campaign every spring to combat litter.
Hall first proposed the Keep Tallassee Beautiful campaign at the June 8 council meeting. The goal is to hold a clean-up 5 months out of the year during March, May, July, September, and November. Keep Tallassee Beautiful campaign an affiliation of Alabama the Beautiful. It is an independent volunteer organization, organized by local volunteers.