The search for 65-year-old Judy Kennebrew continues into its third week and a reward is now being offered.
Relatives are offering a $500 reward for anyone who can safely bring home Kennebrew, who was last seen Jan. 8 near Jackson Lane area of Tallassee. Relatives say Kennebrew is considered judgment impaired. She left her home walking with her two dogs and, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s original missing persons report, could be wearing a gray or black dress slacks.
Kennebrew is 5-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on top of her right hand, according to ALEA.
There have been only a few leads in the case. On Jan 19. one of the dogs that disappeared with Kennebrew was found in the nearby area of Advanced Disposal. Kennebrew’s second dog was located the next day in the same area and both dogs are alive and well.
Members of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, Alex City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad and several local volunteer teams joined the searched surrounding Kennebrew's home and ALEA searched for her by helicopter.
Search teams are canvasing the wooded area strategically to conduct a thorough search for Kennebrew.
According to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, teams began the search for Kennebrew search near her home and have been expanding the search area from that point.
According to Kennebrew’s cousin and search party coordinator Willie Smith, Kennebrew would not have been physically able to travel very far on foot.
"She could barely walk," Smith said.
Kennebrew was known to walk in the area of Jackson Lane but according to family members she wouldn't go farther.
"She would walk to her friend's house but that was about as far as she would go," Smith said.
The area around Jackson Lane is heavily wooded with harsh terrain.
"These woods are unforgiving," Smith said. "If you get lost in these woods, you are lost.
There have been reported sightings of Kennebrew, but none of those reports have been confirmed.
Volunteers who would like to join should come in groups of two or more and dressed to tackle rugged terrain.
"You get in those thick woods and you have to know exactly what you are doing," Smith explained. "You have to keep someone insight and keep communication with somebody because it doesn't take long."