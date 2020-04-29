Parents can register their children for kindergarten at Tallassee Elementary School online now through May 11.
Because there are several requirements for kindergarten registration, it is important to begin the process as soon as possible.
Kindergarten is available for all children who are 5 on or before Sept. 2. When registering, parents will need a certified state birth certificate, certificate of immunization and two proofs of residency, such as a deed, mortgage, lease and utility bills.
Once registered, there are several methods of preparing a child for kindergarten such as daily reading, practice counting, setting a routine that will set a regular bedtime and wakeup time and talking to children about what to expect once school begins.
For more information on the upcoming kindergarten registration, call 334-283-5001.