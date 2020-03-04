Kristi Bush from KNB Communications will be at Tallassee High School at 6:30 p.m. March 30 to meet with all parents with students in kindergarten through 12th grade about balancing safety and reality on social media platforms. KNB Communications is passionate about educating and empowering children, teens, parents, professionals and communities on how to stay safe and be proactive in an ever-changing digital world.
Bush studied social work and counseling at Troy University and Auburn University. In addition, she has served as a guest lecturer and community advisor to Troy University’s MSW program. She is a licensed social worker with greater than 15 years of clinical practice and healthcare experience. Kristi has also contributed to and co-authored multiple training and development publications, which primarily focus on the areas of direct practice, quality and capacity building.
Much of Bush’s career has been linked to the marketing and media promotion of organizations, products, and ideas. This experience, coupled with personal experience within her home, fostered her appreciation and understanding of social media. It is her recognition of the education gap between devices and teen use that she formed KNB Communications.
Bush developed numerous programs that are designed to ensure parents, professionals and teens can navigate social media safely and responsibly. Her programs are unlike any other. She takes a focused approach and presents a real, uncensored, holistic look at how to navigate social media safely and effectively. She has spoken with and empowered thousands of professionals, parents and teens on how to safely navigate the social media landscape.
As a mother of two young boys, Bush has a professional and personal appreciation of the power, both positive and negative, associated with social media. She supports children, teens, parents, teachers and organizations by increasing their understanding of the benefits and threats associated with social media.
When Bush is not traveling, she makes her home with her husband and two boys in Spanish Fort. They spend their time by a baseball or football field, deep sea fishing, or enjoying their home away from home on Lake Martin.