The 2021 Hall of Pride inductees award ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, beginning at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Tallassee High School. Among this year's inductees are J.E. Hot O'Brien, Michelle Cole, Olivia Pienezza Solomon, and Sylvia Phillips. The co-founder of the Tallassee Alumni Association, Lacey Brewer, will also be honored with an induction to the Hall of Pride.
It was announced during Brewer's memorial on Saturday, Feb. 27, that she would be given the honor.
Suzannah Wilson, who co-founded the Tallassee High School Alumni Association along with Brewer, made the announcement.
"We can't think of a better way to honor Lacey than to induct her posthumously into the Hall of Pride," Wilson said. "It's an honor that she was bound to be given."
The alumni association was formed in 2012 after then-principal, Matt Coker, challenged Wilson and Brewer to create the organization.
Brewer was very dedicated to the organization that she helped form. According to Wilson, Brewer only missed one of the scheduled meetings in 9 years.
Brewer was a member of the Class of 1985. She was Secretary of the Tallassee Alumni Association. She participated in the Read Across, served as a member of the McCraney-Cottle Arts Council, and on the Tallassee Community Library board, she also helped organize high school class reunions and other alumni-related activities.
She served on the Tallassee City School Board of Education since 2016.
Brewer was a dedicated fan of Tallassee Tigers football.