Magazine Managing Editor Lake Martin Living magazine will accept sculpture and 3D art entries in this year’s annual art and photography contest, which is set for Oct. 2 in downtown Alexander City.
Art in the Alley will offer sponsored cash awards for first, second and third place in three categories and a People’s Choice category.
The fee is $15 per entry and includes one ticket to the Art in the Alley exhibit and one vote for the People’s Choice award. Ticketholders also are eligible for door prizes. The top entrants in each of the three categories will win $200 for first place; $150 for second place; and $100 for third place. The People’s Choice award winner will receive $100.
Sponsors include River Bank & Trust, Alabama Press Association and Main Street Alexander City. Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. is still seeking additional sponsorship.
The works will be judged by Tallapoosa School of Art owner Dorothy Littleton in the art category; local photographer Megan Mullins in the photography category; and Will York, owner of Raining Dogs Studio Gallery in Dadeville, for sculpture.
All submitting artists will be featured inside the October issue of Lake Martin Living magazine, and one of the first place works will be featured on the cover.
Winners also will be recognized in The Outlook, Tallassee Tribune, The Wetumpka Herald and on TPI websites and social media.
Art in the Alley will include an exhibit of entries in the downtown alley with food trucks, cash bar and music from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, when awards will be announced.
Facemasks and social distancing will be encouraged. Handwashing station and portable toilets will be provided.
Tickets to the event are $5 each and also include one People’s Choice award vote and eligibility to win door prizes. Tickets will be available at TPI’s office at 548 Cherokee Rd. in Alexander City.
Entries must reflect the local area or local lifestyle and should be clearly marked with the artist’s name and contact information. Each artist will be allowed to enter up to five pieces. Submissions must be ready to hang, or the artist should include an easel or stand for the exhibit. Submit entries to TPI before 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Only original works that have not previously been entered in this contest before are eligible for entry.
The Art in the Alley exhibit and awards will be moved inside in case of inclement
weather.
Email Amy Passaretti at amy.passaretti@alexcityoutlook.com or Betsy Iler at
editor@lakemartinmagazine.com for details or sponsorship information.