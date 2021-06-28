The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce held a Downtown Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, June 26. There were vendors along both North and South Ann Avenue in the historic downtown area. Sistrunk Street also saw a lot of foot traffic during the sidewalk sale.
This periodical event hosted by the Chamber drew people from around the area. There were 48 vendors and 14 downtown storefronts that participated in the sidewalk sale.
MaePops, Snackola, and Wharf Casual Seafood participated in Saturday's event. Louie's Sno-Cones was also serving up cold snow cones and over at the Chamber office, popcorn and lemonade were available. Inside the Chamber office, balloon animals were available for children.
Vendors offered goods of all types. Including Mr. John Richardson who made the trip from Tuskegee to show off his one-of-a-kind woodworking skills. Richard has been creating unique pieces of woodwork for 40-years.
The Chamber also held a ribbon-cutting at the Fancy Pony Boutique during the sidewalk sale.