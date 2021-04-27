The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the location of Justin Paul Melton.
Melton is wanted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in connection to a Monday shooting in Tallassee.
A warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Melton related to a Monday shooting incident. Melton is described as a 6’1” white male weighing approximately 170 pounds. Melton has a tattoo on his inner right forearm of a “Crown” about the number “13 ½” and “Crazy” underneath the number. Melton is described as armed and dangerous in a press release from Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Melton was seen leaving a Monday shooting scene in Tallassee in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reyolds, 28. The release states Reynolds is wanted for questioning in the matter.
CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for a tip leading to Melton’s arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Melton or Reynolds, is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Callers may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.