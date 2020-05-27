As the spring days grow longer, so does the grass. It is important to keep lawn clippings out of the road and there is a proper way to dispose of the clippings.
"There is not an ordinance, but we would like for everyone to bag it up and put it out for pickup," municipal building inspector Andy Coker said. "To my knowledge, we never stated that it needs to be bagged because it's the right thing to do."
While lawn clippings may seem trivial, they can cause bigger problems if left in the roadway.
"They clog the storm drains; they clog the roadways; in some areas, they can cause flooding,” Coker said. “In some areas over by East Tallassee Baptist Church, when it rains the clippings can wash in there and clog the drains. Actually, in several places around town, if they get in the storm drain it will clog it up."
Not only do lawn clippings in the roadway create drainage issues, but they are not pleasing to the eye.
"It just looks bad," Coker said.
Tallassee residents are required by ordinance to keep lawns cut and at times, that can be a difficult task.
"It's a Catch 22 for me because it can be hard just to get some people to cut their grass,” Coker said. “Not everybody, but we have some.”
According to Coker, some citizens have voiced concerns over lawn clippings in the roadways in the past.
"We do have several people in town that don't like it and have complained about it," he said.
Coker said there are times when blowing lawn clippings into the roadway is unavoidable, but in those cases, they should be picked up as soon as possible.
"There are some situations where you have to blow the lawn clippings in the road,” Coker said. “I always immediately come back and blow it off, but a lot of people just leave it.
Coker said most people do bag their lawn clippings and he hopes that will rub off on others.
"We appreciate everybody who is doing their part and we encourage them to encourage their neighbors to do their part,” Coker said. “It makes our town look our attractive. It increases property value and increases pride in the city.”