A full-tuition scholarship that grants current childcare professionals the opportunity to obtain certifications and degrees to best care for Alabama’s children is now available year-round.
The Leadership in Childcare Scholarship, which covers students’ tuition and a number of fees required to pursue child development credentials is now available in the fall, spring, and summer semesters at the state’s participating community colleges and Athens State University.
Qualified students must be currently employed at a childcare center or family and group home, and must be seeking one of the following certifications or degrees:
• Child Development Associate (CDA)
• Short-term certificate, certificate, or Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Child Development/Early Care and Education Studies
• Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood Education Major
• Bachelor of Science in Education – Technical Education: Early Instructor
“Those who work with young children have a special calling and we’re thrilled that this scholarship program has helped so many students earn the credentials they need to better care for Alabama’s children,” program assistant Virginia Frazer said. “Expanding this scholarship to the summer semester will allow even more childcare providers the opportunity and flexibility to apply and complete their course of study in early childhood development.”
The scholarships originated in 1999 and are made available through funding from the Department of Human Resources.
For additional information, the list of participating colleges, and the Leadership in Childcare Scholarship application, visit: www.accs.edu/childcare. Scholarship applications for summer semester are due April 1.