Many rising fifth graders are at home for the summer.
Some are reading, more are playing video games. Some are going on vacations and others are playing sports. But for a few soon-to-be fifth and sixth graders in Tallassee, school was in session last week at robotics camp at Southside Middle School. It is all to exercise the most valuable organ in the human body — the brain.
Tallassee High School physics and robotics teacher John Hilbish was leading rising fifth and sixth graders through some of the activities he has done with his sophomores and juniors. In fact the high schoolers were the ones helping him.
“I wouldn’t do it without them,” Hilbish said. “This stuff is for high schoolers and the fifth and sixth graders are already getting experience with it”
Hilbish and his team of rising Tallassee juniors brought VEX robots for a week of learning — and fun. Michael Moore will soon be a junior and believes the younger students are getting a great experience.
“It helps them for the future,” Moore said. “When they get to high school they will have already been introduced to a lot of what we do on the robotics team. They will be extremely ready.”
Moore said one of his first experiences with robotics was in a seventh-grade club. But it was something much more simple than the VEX system.
“There were no screws,” Moore said. “You just clicked the pieces together.”
Soon-to-be fifth grader Ben Speak and his team were trying to figure out where they went wrong assembling a claw attachment. But it didn’t take long. They put one screw in the wrong place.
“We did most of this by ourselves,” Speak said. “Once we screw that one in we will be ready to attach our claw.”
Hilbish provided instructions for building the basic robot but the students still experimented some.
“I think it's awesome,” Speak said. It is really neat. It’s like Legos but is heavy duty. It’s more like electronics mixed with Legos mixed with hangman.”
Hilbish said building the robots in a team atmosphere encourages many soft skills such as collaboration with others, reasoning, problem solving and time management.
“They do a lot of thinking too,” Hilbish said. “Even though they have instructions, problems arise and there is a figuring out that needs to be done.”
Moore said the fifth graders are even doing one of the hardest things he has — the engineering notebook.
“You have to write down everything you do or think, the process you follow,” Moore said.
Hillbish said the engineering notebook teaches valuable skills especially when studying something new or challenging. The engineering notebook is also valuable if the students chose to compete in VEX and Best Robotics competitions.
“That engineering notebook counts as much as the competition with the robot,” Hillbish said. “Somebody should be able to pick up your engineering notebook and build your robot. It is supposed to be that detailed.”
The engineering notebook keeps track of notes, thoughts, ideas and questions.
“Later on you can come back and write notes that an idea didn’t work,” Hillbish said. “It might be that we modified the instructions to add mass to keep it from tipping.”
Such notes come in handy. Hillbish and the older students created a challenge for the fifth and sixth graders. The game forced the younger students to maneuver their robots to pick up and move balls. With a little practice the another challenge was presented — head-to-head competition and even team competition.
“It forces them to think beyond what the robot can do,” Hillbish said. “Now they think through strategies, do we block for each other and so on.”
Regardless of the outcome of the robot competitions, Hillbish’s mission is the same.
“I’m trying to keep them engaged in learning,” Hillbish said. “Learning doesn’t have to stop for summer. It can continue and will help them be successful as they continue their academic journey.”