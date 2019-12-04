Nearly 400 county officials and employees across Alabama will gather together to learn about and develop an action plan for county government during the 2020 Alabama Regular Session. This year’s conference will center on counties’ priorities for the upcoming session, including the growing need to address one major area of concern — the impact of the 2015 Alabama Prison Reform Act on county jails and budgets. A report detailing how significantly this law has impacted counties over the past four years will be released by the association during today’s general session.
The legislative conference will kick off Dec. 4 with an opening general session featuring presentations by notable speakers such as RSA CEO Dr. David Bronner; Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon; Alabama sentencing commission executive director Bennet Wright; state Sen. Chris Elliott; and Alabama mental health commissioner Lynn Beshear.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with one voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.
