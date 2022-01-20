Damage from a lightning strike to the Tallassee Community Library could soon be repaired.
While a September thunderstorm passed through the area, two loud claps of thunder signaled a lightning strike nearby. At the end of the day the chimney of the library took the brunt of the blow. The lightning shattered the brick chimney and damaged the electronic gear inside.
"It hit the metal cap on top of the chimney on the northside, and knocked out a lot of bricks," Chairman of the Tallassee Community Library Board Bob Reed said.
The lightning strikes from the thunder storm separated bricks from the chimney on the northside of the building, sending them more than 150 feet into the lawn and roadway while only damaging two computer modems inside. Now repairs estimated by insurance at $4,100 to the chimney can begin.
“We have gotten the insurance claim,” city clerk Whitney Pitchford said. “We are waiting on the check.”
Pitchford said the insurance company made the determination of the estimate but is open to paying more if the work is more than the company estimated.
“Basically whoever we got to fix, if they thought it was going to cost more, they said to send it to them.” Pitchford said, “They didn’t say they would automatically approve it. If they came across something they didn’t find, they would look at it.”
Now work can begin in earnest to repair the layers of brick separated from the chimney and the true extent of the damage can be discovered.
“The lightning did it so there could be some internal damage,” councilmember and library board member Fred Randall Hughey said. “A supplemental claim could be possible.”