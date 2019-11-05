LIFT Ministries is preparing for the upcoming holiday season with the annual Angel Tree Christmas gift drive.
"It's set up like an old-fashioned angel tree," LIFT Ministries founder Hannah Johnson said.
Unlike most Christmas toy drives where those who give never know the recipients, through this program community members adopt a child and buy Christmas gifts for him or her.
"They actually adopt a child,” Johnson said.
Each year, Johnson sets out to find families with children who might not be able to purchase Christmas gifts.
"I gather a list from parents of needy children," she said.
The "angels" who adopt a child from the Angel Tree are furnished with a list of wants and a list of needs.
"They must purchase at least one complete outfit including socks and underwear and shoes and three items off their wish list," Johnson said. "The wish list must be affordable and within reason."
According to Johnson, while the ministry is serving the community, there are still children who will get overlooked this holiday season.
"If we had 97 legitimate needs met then we have 300 that didn't get met," she said.
Johnson has her hands full running a daycare full time and taking care of her family, but she chooses to go out into the community seeking those who are in need.
"It's all about consciously and purposely taking the time to look for needs," she said.
The true mission of the Angel Tree is to introduce community members that may come from completely different worlds.
"We have to get to know the people in our community,” Johnson said. “We have to truly invest in their lives. If we don't then we will never know what they struggle with.”
Johnson said while Christmas is only one day a year, she hopes this program will leave a lifetime impression on each child it touches.
"Making a child happy one day out of the year is just the beginning for us," she said. "It is an opportunity for us to open up and share the gospel."
It seems to be working because many of the children the organization served last year had been adopted by an "angel" before.
"Most of the children we adopted out and purchased for last year were of the original 34 that we adopted out and purchased for the year before," Johnson said.
There are several ways to adopt an angel. The angels will be available for adoption beginning Nov. 3 and will they be released in groups.
“We will have one afternoon this coming Sunday, Nov. 3, where they can come to the daycare Crossroads Learning Center and adopt an agel off the tree,” Johnson said. “Angels will be available for adoption there from 2 to 6 (p.m.)
In addition, LIFT Ministries is hosting a community fall festival called Crossroads Cares and the proceeds will be used to purchase coats for kids in the community.
For more information, contact 334-328-1513.