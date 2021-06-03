According to officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation, contractors started installing poles and lights on the Fitzpatrick Bridge on Tuesday, June 1, during off peak hours. Installation work will continue likely until the end of next week, according to ALDOT Public Information Officer Brantley Kirk.
Once installation is complete there may be a few finishing items so it will be possible to see crews out even once poles and lights are installed, according to Brantley.
Motorists are asked to be mindful of workers and equipment when driving through a work zone.