The coronavirus has the state sheltering in place but members of the Tallassee Lions Club are encouraging people to take part in the upcoming LifeSouth blood drive the civic organization is hosting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. next Thursday in the parking lot of J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium.
"We reached out to LifeSouth actually before the virus," Lions Club's Laurie Rygiel said. "We were talking about things that we can do to make a difference."
The Lions Club goes into Tallassee City Schools and conducts free eye tests for students and in some cases, the club will provide free eyeglasses for local underprivileged children.
"We already do other things like our eye tests," Rygiel said.
With schools canceled, Rygiel said the club began discussions about other ways to positively impact the community.
"We talked about the blood drive and when I called the woman the other day, she was ecstatic,” she said. “There are so many towns right now that don't want to do this because of this virus.”
Under the state's guidelines for social distancing, the blood drive will be set up with safety guidelines in place.
"It's going to be set up in two different phases," Rygiel said. "In the first phase, there will be a tent that only three people at a time will be allowed under. They will have their temperature taken and have a questionnaire that's done.
Once the initial phase is conducted outside under a tent, the blood donor will go on to Phase 2.
"Then there's only going to be three allowed on to the fan itself at a time and they will be at least 6 feet apart for social distancing,” Rygiel said.
Rygiel said there’s a great need for blood during this pandemic.
“Right now there are people who are sick all throughout our state of Alabama and some of them do need blood transfusions," Rygiel said. "That's one reason why there is such a dire need for blood donations right now."
However, the coronavirus is not the only reason a person could need a blood donation.
"People have accidents or (could need blood) for other health reasons," she said.
The Lions Club voted in favor of hosting the blood drive, but due to guidelines meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus, members will not be on site. They will however be very visual on the day of the event, offering a helpful reminder to give blood.
"Members of Tallassee Lions Club will be in various places around town with different signs to remind people of the blood drive," Rygiel said.
Those who wish to donate blood are asked to comply to a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"They are asking people to wear masks," Rygiel said.
All donors will receive a free cholesterol screening. Donors must be over the age of 16 or have written parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds and show a photo identification.