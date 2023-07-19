While walking to the Tallapoosa River along Stone Creek in Tallassee, from Lower Tuskegee Road just below Thurlow Dam, one thing is noticeable — litter.
Social media posts have noted the issue as well. Alabama Power has made both access points public recreation sites. Alabama Power spokesperson Jacki-Lyn Thacker Lowry said the area has been declared as a public access as Thurlow Tailrace East. It allows access to the water for fishing and canoeing. There is similar access on the west side of the river called Thurlow Tailrace West.
“At both recreation sites, we have posted informative signs with our trash policy of ‘Carry In Carry Out,’” Lowry said. “APC also does a monthly inspection at each site, but litter is an ongoing concern and issue.”
There is a gate to the east side, but Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said the gate is rarely closed and officers make frequent visits to the area.
“All of our units patrol this at least two or three times a shift,” Buce said. “We have caught plenty of folks down there smoking drugs, hanging out. They patrol all of the places where people go to the water.”
Buce said the department has noticed the litter too but hasn’t determined who is responsible. Law enforcement has also caught people beyond the road leading to the water on the east side of the river.
“We have been down there for trespassing in the past,” Buce said. “There was someone living in a burnt out Suburban.”
Once belonging to the Tallapoosa River, it is considered public for everyone. Buce said the City of Tallassee has an ordinance the police department enforces requiring life jackets for anyone on rocks in the river or in a kayak or canoe.
“It is from the dam to the boat ramp behind AES,” Buce said.
Buce said there have been several deaths in that stretch of water. He recalled young children and kayakers over the years.
“The water can change quickly due to generation,” Buce said. “The alarms will sound beforehand but the water comes quickly. Many of the rocks in the river get covered.”