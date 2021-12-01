Tallassee's Willie G Moseley has officially released another new book titled, Bakersfield Guitars: The Illustrated History.
The book's official release date was Monday, Nov. 15. This is Moseley's 14th book publication. Moseley is also a writer for Vintage Guitar.
According to Moseley, his newest book is a hardback, 232 pages "quasi-coffee table book" in format. The book is 9x11", with full-color pages. The book contains a total of 397 photos.
"I'm very pleased with how this turned out," Moseley said.
This book is for guitar enthusiasts of all levels from beginners to seasoned collectors.
Bakersfield Guitars: The Illustrated History contains the dynamic chronologies of many Bakersfield guitar brands, including Mosrite, Hallmark, Gruggett, Standel, Encor, Epcor, Dobro (by Mosrite), GM Custom, Melobar, Osborne, and Acoustic.
Among the noted musicians whose recollections are documented here are Marshall Crenshaw, Tommy Shaw, Jorma Kaukonen, Jeff Carlisi, Fred Newell, Ed King, Chuck Seaton, Eugene Moles, Jim Shaw, Tim Bogert, Davie Allan, Jackson Smith, and others.
For those who are interested in picking up a copy of Moseley's newest publication, he will be at the Holiday Market on Friday, Dec. 3, from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.