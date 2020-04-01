Due to the coronavirus spreading throughout the state and into Elmore County, many local businesses and organizations are taking precautionary measures by announcing closures and making other changes.
This list will be updated as information changes. It is current as of March 24.
Local closures and changes to businesses operations include:
- Tallassee Community Hospital is not allowing visitors until further notice.
- Tallassee City Hall is closed to walk-ins until April 17.
- Tallassee Library is closed until April 17.
- Tallassee Recreation Center is closed until April 17.
- Tallassee Senior Center is closed until April 17.
- The Learning Lodge is closed
- Dotties Daycare is closed
- Crossroads Learning Center is closed
- Studio B Dance Center is closed
- Tallassee Falls Museum is closed until future notice.
- The 1220 Cafe has also introduced curbside pickup and expanded the menu to include family meal deals.
- Piggly Wiggly in Eclectic is reserving a time for customers 60 years or older from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Wednesday.
- Bless Your Heart of Alabama in Eclectic is closed until further notice but will continue to accept online orders.
- Kickin’ Chicken in Eclectic is closed until April 5.
- Cowlicks Salon is closed until further notice.
- Sistrunk, All Things Desired have decided to temporarily have online hours only.
- The Rustic Mill BBQ is open for takeout and delivery only.
- Buck’s Cafe is serving to-go orders from its food truck on location.
- Larry Melvyn’s Restaurant will be open for curbside service only.
- Acapulco Mexican Grill is serving to-go orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brantley’s Barber Shop is closed until further notice.
- The Crawfish Boil and Cornhole Tournament at the Sports Gin sponsored by the Central Alabama Bolts Baseball has been postponed.
- The 2020 Southeastern Offroad Championship Series at the Monster Mountain MX Park has been postponed.