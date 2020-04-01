Catherine Davis would normally be in school working as one of the high school counselors, but with school out due to coronavirus, Davis had some free time last week and decided that she and her children should join the search look for the missing 4-year-old girl who went missing from Lee County while walking her dog on Wednesday, March 25.
"After hearing Vadie Sides was missing the kids and I wanted to help look," Catherine said. "We don't know her or her family, but we wanted to help."
Davis called to ask about joining search efforts but was initially turned away.
"We found out they weren't asking for volunteers so we waited," she said.
On Friday, however, things changed when Brooke Rigsby called and told Davis that search crews were seeking volunteers to help locate the missing girl. Catherine and her husband, Brad, decided to decided to act.
"The Davis crew, even the kids, Natalie, Abbie and Barker, all of us loaded up to help," she said.
"We had some water and a few snacks for the afternoon. We didn't have a backpack so Abbie tied the snacks in a Walmart sack around her belt loop."
Before arriving in Auburn, Davis said prayed.
"Like so many others, asked God to help us find her before we went into the woods to look," she continued.
Within an hour of arriving to help search for young Vadie that afternoon, the Davis' were on hand to witness the little girl's heartwarming rescue.
"At 2:35 we entered the woods. At about 3:20 we heard yelling to, "stop". A little bit after that we heard loud yelling, "she was found" "she was ok". We walked out of the woods and finally saw that precious redhead in the ambulance eating a snack," Catherine said.
After watching Vadie leave in the ambulance, the Davis crew were able to help out a hungry first responder.
"They shut the doors and we waited for them to take off," Catherine explained. "After a few minutes, an EMT appeared and asked for snacks. Barker ripped that bag open that was hanging on Abbie's belt loop and gave all of our snacks to that precious girl."
Catherine says she thanks God for the joyful outcome and for the opportunity to witness it.
"We aren't perfect, none of us, but our God is awesome, mighty and perfect," she said. "No doubt he was there. In these crazy times, seek Him, pray to Him, talk to Him. He is everything."