Members and friends of the Prattville Dragoons met on the morning of Friday, July 8, to mow the grass, weed trim and blow off all the graves at the historic Robinson Springs cemetery in Millbrook. It is the final resting place for many area settlers and community founders as well as veterans.
Everyone arrived before 7 a.m. to try and beat the July heat.
Hubert Champion, a prospective camp member brought his zero-turn mower. Harold Grooms joined in using his regular riding mower. Also working was Rob Schwartz, John Dennis, Bill Myrick, Larry Spears and new member Thomas Griffith, using assorted push mowers, weed eaters and blowers.
Champion showed the group how D2 cleaner, a biological matter cleaner, is used on a veterans headstone.
This was the largest turnout the group has reported recently. The cleanup effort is part of the Prattville Dragoons Guardian Program that the group does as a service to the community.