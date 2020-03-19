Gov. Kay Ivey ordered that restaurants, bars, brewery or similar establishments are restricted from permitting on-premise consumption of food and drink on Thursday, March 19. While this decision will all but bring the foodservice industry to a screeching halt, some local restaurants have already begun to see a decrease in dine-in costumers.
"We have seen a slowdown," Elmer's Restaurant's Shelia Worthington said. "We are taking takeout orders. Customers can call in and we'll bring the order out to the car for them."
The Rustic Mill Bistro took a proactive approach and closed its doors on Wednesday, March 18. "To protect customers, as well as our families," the facility wrote in a statement on Facebook.
The 1220 Café is also gearing up to serve takeout orders only.
"We are still going to serve our normal everyday menu," 1220 Café's Todd Cornwall said. "The only thing that we won't be doing is are specialties, such as our blue-plate specials and our dinner specials. Our hours of operations, currently, are not going to change. Other than that, we will still be here to serve. Customers can come in and order but they have to take the food off-premises to eat it."
Cornwall said the restaurant has not seen a significant decrease in business since the coronavirus was confirmed in Elmore County.
"We have not been too terribly affected. We are a little slow on our normal sales but other than that, this whole thing hasn't affected the 1220 too terribly much."
Acapulco Mexican restaurant is also taking takeout orders only beginning at 5 p.m. March 19.