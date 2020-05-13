Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended statewide safer-at-home order on Friday. The order which includes an expanded list of items to reopen went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and will expire at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
The amended order includes the following:
• Non-work gatherings: Removing 10-person limit. Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from the same household
• Restaurants, bars, breweries: May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
• Athletic facilities such as fitness centers and commercial gyms may open subject to social distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
• Close-contact service providers such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services may open subject to social distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
• Beaches open with no limit on gatherings must maintain 6 feet of separation
One local hairstylist said her phone was ringing before Ivey finished Friday’s press conference.
"Gov. Ivey hadn't completed her speech before my phone started ringing off the hook," Color Me Up's Denese Luck said. "I am booked solid already for two weeks."
Luck said she understands why she had to close the doors to the salon, but the extra time gave her a new perspective.
"Of course, I am excited about being able to reopen and provide the services to my customers, but being closed and the reasoning behind it has made me think more clearly about how precious time is and being able to be home with my sweet family has made me more appreciative of God's grace and mercy," she said.
Support from regular clientele helped Luck get through this difficult time.
"I have had calls and messages on a daily basis to remind me of how my customers miss and appreciate me," she said.
Luck and all the stylists at Color Me Up are grateful for their dedicated clients as much as the clients are for their favorite stylists.
"We appreciate and love all of our customers," Luck said.
Luck said all safety guidelines will be followed to ensure customer safety at Color Me Up which reopened Tuesday.
"We will use all precautions and strict guidelines as we transition back open," she said.
Karyn Hammock, owner of KC's Beauty's & Barber in Elmore County, said she didn't realize the effect of taking nearly eight weeks away from the stylist chair would have on her mentally.
"In the beginning when the president said the fallout of anxiety and depression that would come from this would be far greater than the COVID cases themselves, I actually said to my husband 'Why would mental illness go up over getting a break?' Little did I know this past week was horrible. The desire for my normal was eating at me and I'm sure everyone else," she said.
Like so many, Hammock's clients were eager to get back in the chair and it didn't take long for the appoint books to start filling up quickly.
"From the time she announced it, I had over 400 text calls and messages and I am booked out weeks," she said.
Hammock said she is ready to get back to business and so are her clients.
"(Monday) has been our first day back behind the chair and clients along with ourselves I think have made this thing work so smooth (Monday)," she said. "It feels great to be back behind the chair and back at what I know best."