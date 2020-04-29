Kimberly Winchester has taught students for two decades and she has never been through anything like the measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"After 20 years of teaching various grades and subjects, I can honestly say this is one of the more interesting years of my career,” Winchester said. “Not only do we have to educate ourselves about safety during the pandemic but we are educating our students from a distance with the help of their parents.”
Winchester understands parents have busy lives and educating children from home can be a difficult task. She, along with other teachers at Tallassee Elementary School, has worked diligently to assist students with the transition from traditional classroom learning to the new digital format.
"As educators, we have tried to make this transition manageable while understanding that parents must continue to work," she said.
To make student content more readily available, teachers are using various digital platforms to reach students.
"We have provided options to help parents cover important standards that address the curriculum,” Winchester said. “Options include YouTube instructional videos, read alouds and paper resources including digital copies for those unable to pick up their packet due to their work schedule.”
The transition has affected how students learn but it has also affected how teachers, faculty and staff communicate during this new normal.
"Speaking for those educators in the Tallassee City School system, we attend Zoom faculty meetings, correspond with parents through school status, email or through an app called Remind and this is done weekly," she said.
Winchester also strives to stay in touch with all of her students, even those without access to the internet.
"Personally, I have written letters to all of my students and have taken the time to correspond to each and every letter," she said. "Not only have I written letters, but my students miss the face-to-face interaction and with permission from their parents, I use FaceTime as a means to communicate."
While the coronavirus has created a new normal it has also created something else — gratitude for teachers. As many parents take on the role of at-home teachers, they have gained a new appreciation for classroom teachers.
"The bottom line is we love and miss our students, but through this, the parent-teacher relationship has strengthened and the respect for our position as well," she said.