Each year in November, the nation honors its veterans with Veterans Day. This year on Nov. 9- 11, Verizon (TCC) will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Event at 431 Gilmer Ave. in Tallassee, and at 4356 N US Hwy 231 in Wetumpka.
During these days, each participating TCC location will host a veterans appreciation event to honor veterans for their service. Employees will be on-site to answer questions about service contracts and identify qualifying promotions.
Veterans who attend the upcoming event will receive a free TCC water bottle along with other giveaway items. Veterans will also have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
"This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving servicemen and women in communities across the country," TCC’s parent company Round Room CEO Scott Moorehead said. "This initiative is just a small token of our gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces."
Earlier this year, Verizon donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the U.S. The company's nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.7 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
More information about the Veterans Rock campaign is available at www.TCCRocks.com.
Supporters are encouraged to use hashtags #BetterTogether and #TCCRocks on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
Customers can connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and find a list of participating TCC stores, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations.