Operators of Louie’s Chicken on Gilmer Avenue announced Monday the franchise location would be closing its Tallassee location on Tuesday.
“It is with a heavy heart and after a lot of prayer that we have to share with you we will be closing our doors on Tuesday night for a final time,” operators wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “It has been our honor and privilege to be a small part of the community of Tallassee. We had so many great moments over the last 7 1/2 years and we thank you for those. Everything from the pregame meals for the football teams, to all the sports banquets, to the overwhelming opening of this location.
“We are not sure what the future holds for this location, but we thank you for all your support. To all of our faithful, loyal customers over the years, you were a part of our family and we will never forget you.