The Dixie Art Colony Foundation will host Part 4 of a two-year series about Alabama’s New Deal Art Projects on Thursday in the meeting room at Tallassee's 1220 Cafe, located at 1220 Gilmer Ave.
The series features Dixie Art Colonists who participated in The Great Depression era federal art programs. This program will feature Dixie Art Colony instructor Anne Wilson Goldthwaite and a discussion on her Tuskegee Post Office mural titled “The Road to Tuskegee.”
The Lunch and Learn program will begin with a Dutch treat lunch and the presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m.
After the lunch and presentation, those interested will have an opportunity to travel approximately 15 minutes to the Tuskegee Post Office located at 401 North Elm St. in downtown Tuskegee to see Goldthwaite's mural.
The presentation will also include information about Goldthwaite's fascinating life and career, details about her Atmore Post Office mural titled “The Letter Box” and rare photographs of Goldthwaite from the Dixie Art Colony scrapbooks.
Reservations are required to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, call the Dixie Art Colony Foundation at 334-513-1086 or email info@DixieArtColony.org