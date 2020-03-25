The Macon County Humane Shelter sent out an SOS via Facebook on March 23. The shelter has taken a significant hit due to the coronavirus health pandemic and is asking the public for assistance.
“We are currently down to two employees - one of whom is a director of MCHS - and we need help with the dogs,” the statement read. “As you guys know, we have over 70 dogs and having two people to take care and feed them all isn't going to work for long. We understand that this is a difficult time for many as we are dealing with this virus, but if you would want to dedicate some of your free time to care for and look after our MCHS dogs, we would be grateful!”
According to the post, the shelter is look for “hard-working people who have an enormous passion for animals.”
The shelter is also seeking foster homes for shelter animals at this time.
If you know someone who would be a good fit for this, email the shelter at maconhumane.al@gmail.com or call us at (334) 740-3636.