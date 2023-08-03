On July 15, 2022, Kayla Veal found out her daughter has a brain tumor.
“I cried so hard my dad couldn’t hear me on the phone,” she said. “I tried to calm myself down and process it. I'm still processing to this day. She has cancer.”
Kayla’s daughter, Madison Fralic, is the middle child with two sisters. Madison was born with three holes in her heart with two of the holes closed. Due to her heart, she sees a cardiologist every two years.
Madison also has epilepsy and developmental delay with autistic behavior. Despite her pre-existing health problems, Madison continues to fight through brain cancer.
“She knows no strangers,” Kayla said, describing Madison’s personality. “She waves at everybody, talks to everybody and just says ‘Hi.’”
Madison turned 9 last month and finished her first year as a cancer patient. Kayla said Madison loves playing on her tablet, spending time with her sisters and her favorite food is peanut butter sandwiches.
The type of brain tumor Madison has is very rare. It’s called Embryonal Tumor CNS Neuroblastoma. With this tumor, the medical community doesn’t categorize it in stages or use the term in remission. Rather doctors say the tumor is stable and this past year Madison’s tumor has been stable.
First year of cancer
In 2022, Kayla took Madison in for a standard neurologist appointment during which the doctor noticed droopiness on the right side of Madison’s face. An MRI found a mass. That same day, Kayla and Madison rushed to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, where it was confirmed Madison had a tumor.Two days after school started that year, Madison went in for her first brain surgery. While they were sent home with antibiotics and an implanted port that was regularly attended to, Madison caught meningitis and E. coli. Kayla said infections are the big risk for Madison.
Since then, she has had two additional brain surgeries. Madison has been home for the last eight months and is going strong.
Kayla said the family is all excited this year because Madison will be going back to school.
Madison is entering the third grade and will be in a special needs class at Tallassee Elementary School.
With her developmental delays, she doesn’t recognize colors or numbers, but she can count and can sing the ABCs. Kayla said right now Madison is learning how to write her name.
Going to school, Madison will have some restrictions. She can’t go out in the heat so she will be staying inside during the summer weather. She also is in a wheelchair right now, and she is learning to walk again with ankle-foot orthoses.
Additionally, Madison wears a helmet when she is not at home. Due to an infection during one of the brain surgeries, the doctors took out a piece of bone from her skull and the helmet is used as a precaution.
Maddy Strong
In addition to the surgeries, Madison also went through radiation and chemotherapy — finishing both in November 2022. Kayla said in the beginning they had a lot of doctors’ appointments. At this point it comes in waves and August will be a heavy month of appointments. Although Madison does have a routine MRI every three months to monitor the tumor and has regular trips to Children’s of Alabama.
Supporting Madison through her cancer journey, Kayla started making decals and T-shirts that say #maddystrong. Kayla said she wants people to hear Madison's story and know the signs of brain cancer. If you notice drooping on one side of the face, she said don’t take it lightly.
“Talk to the doctor and really push for that MRI, with and without contrast, because it could be nothing, but it could be something serious and in Madison's case, it was something serious,” Kayla said.
So far, the decals and T-shirts have been purchased by family members, people in Tallassee and those in other parts of Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Kayla started a Facebook group called Dare To Dazzle By Kayla for those who wish to support and purchase Maddy Strong goods.
The decals are $5, and T-shirts are $10 to $12 with sizes small through 2XL.
In Kayla’s Facebook post introducing the decals, she said Madison is one of the strongest kids she knows and she’s “going to kick this cancer in the butt.”
Correction: Previous versions of this article named Madison as Madison Veal. The article has been corrected to state Madison Fralic. TPI regrets this mistake.