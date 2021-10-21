MaePop's BBQ, located at 3010 Notasuga Rd. in Tallassee, is in the final round of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association's Bama's Best Beef competition. It's MaePop's slow-cook wood-fired beef brisket that's in the competition against Farmhouse & Co. cowboy cut ribeye.
"It's the best in the state," said Mark Stokes who made the trip to MaePop's from the Lake Martin area. Stokes said he makes the trip multiple times a month.
"At least twice," he said.
MaePop's is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. People get there early and the line outside is always long.
Bama's Best Beef is a statewide competition sponsored by the Alabama Cattlemen's Association. MaePop’s was voted into the “Elite 8” out of over 300 restaurants that were nominated and was able to win the regional competition to secure a spot in the semifinals. Voting for the semifinals closed on Sunday, Oct. 17. Now, the restaurant needs your vote to bring home the title.
“If you haven’t already, please go vote for us,” MaePop’s Reagen Shirley said.
Voting is easy. Just go to the Alabama Cattlemen's Association Facebook page and like MaePop's Brisket BBQ photo at https://www.facebook.com/ALCattlemen/photos/pcb.2437010073101648/2437006516435337