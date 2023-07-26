Next month students will be heading back to the classroom, but while it’s still summer, a brother and sister duo opened a lemonade stand in preparation.
Stormie and Ethan Culp came in from outside thirsty for something to drink. Their mom, Sharon Fulmer, was all out of sweet tea and made lemonade for her kids instead. This planted an idea in Stormie and Ethan’s minds.
The two decided they wanted to open a lemonade stand and use the money to buy school supplies and new school clothes. To start, Sharon bought her kids jugs to store the lemonade and a table for the stand.
Their first stand was outside in the driveaway, and they made $106. Unfortunately, Ethan was sick that day and missed out on selling lemonade. So, they did another lemonade stand.
This time they were invited to sell lemonade outside of Brother Bootleg BBQ in Tallassee. A couple days before, MaePop’s Barbecue reached out to ask them to swing by because its staff wouldn’t have a chance to buy lemonade the day of the stand. MaePop’s Barbecue gave Sharon a gift card for barbecue and both her kids received $100.
While they were selling lemonade at Brother Bootleg on July 15, the staff gave the kids a free meal. That same day, firefighters also drove by via fire truck ready to buy some lemonade and both kids got a tour of the truck. For this second lemonade stand, they made $86.
With nearly a combined $400 raised, Stormie and Ethan went to the store and picked out some new school supplies and clothes. Fulmer said it’s all about them having fun and they want to do another one before school starts, likely back on their driveaway.
“(Stormie) has already asked me if next year they can do it again and if they can do it every weekend,” Fulmer said. “I’m like, ‘Well, let’s see how it goes.’”
For this summer’s stand, Sharon paid for the ice and other supplies to make the lemonade. She said if the kids do it next year that will be part of their responsibility as well.
Fulmer said she also knows Stormie wants to expand — selling cookies, brownies and cupcakes. Fulmer wants to brainstorm with her kids some sugar-free options for diabetics — even if it's as simple as bottled waters.
However, there is one customer who gets lemonade for free and that’s the mail carrier. Both in the driveaway and at Brother Bootleg BBQ, Stormie gave the mail carrier a free glass.
“It brings that old school value to the new school,” Fulmer said. “It’s something we used to do in our neighborhood growing up. We used to have a little lemonade stand set up on the sidewalk and it’s something they wanted to try. It gives them something to tell their kids about.”