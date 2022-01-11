Many serve in public office for only a few terms but Bobby Payne defined public service in Tallassee.
The longtime Tallassee resident and Gadsden native who served most of his adult life as either a councilmember or mayor of Tallassee died Saturday at the age of 76.
Friends and officials remember Payne for the respect he showed everyone in his three terms on council and four terms as mayor.
“Mayor Payne served our city for many years,” current Tallassee Mayor John Hammock said. “He always would listen to people's opinions and tried his best to make the best of what he had to work with. Anyone that serves their community should be commended. No one really understands the toll that it takes on you mentally until you are in this position. I want to send my prayers to the family.”
Suzy Solomon Wilson said Payne was mayor of Tallassee most of her life and believes anyone could approach Payne with their issues.
“He was a wonderful person,” Wilson said. “He loved the people of Tallassee. He treated everybody the same, it didn’t matter what neighborhood you were from.”
Wilson said Payne had an open door policy, but city hall wasn’t the only place he would engage the public.
“He loved to get out and see people,” Wilson said. “He was an amazing person.”
Payne’s public service extended beyond the city limits of Tallassee. He served as president of the League of Municipalities in 1996 and 1997, chairman of the Southern Municipal Conference covering nine states, chairman of Central Alabama Regional Planning Commission and chairman of Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation for 12 years.
The Tallassee City Council approved the naming of Payne Park on Central Boulevard in May 2021. The park is on the same side of the Tallapoosa River as Mount Vernon Mills, the job Payne held before becoming mayor.
"We thought it would be fitting to put a nice place over here for the people in east Tallassee," Hammock said in May.
Payne was also a cheerleader for Tallassee beyond city hall.
"You were always very spirited,” Hammock said in May. “You were at all the football and baseball games, and always had on your purple and gold. So, we thought it would be a nice touch to have a sign that says Payne Park in purple and gold."
An orange and blue sign might have been fitting as well. Payne played at Auburn University on a football scholarship.
A memorial service for Payne will be held at Jeffcoat Funeral at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Payne’s family will receive friends beginning at noon. There will be a private burial at a later time.