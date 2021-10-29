Law enforcement is seeking information on a man who robbed Trustmark Bank in Eclectic at 9:20 a.m. Friday.
According to a statement by Eclectic police chief Robert Head, the unknown male entered the bank at 15 Kowaliga Road and handed a note to one of its tellers stating he was robbing the place. The man described by witnesses as Black, 5'6" and 130-140 lbs. left the bank on foot with an estimated $2,000 in cash. Witnesses also describe him wearing a red hat with the gold number 23, a black and blue face mask, a black or navy-blue hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Eclectic Police Department or Crimestoppers' 24-hour tip line, 215-STOP or via thee P-3 tips app. Tips may lead to cash reward.