Arthur Oliver is a highly successful costume designer and now a Tallassee High School Alumni Association Hall of Pride.
Getting inducted into the Hall of Pride was a proud moment for Oliver.
“The reason I really wanted to be here, my mother Vicki Adkins Oliver Baker was the first inductee to the Hall of Pride,” Oliver said. “To know that my picture is going to be hanging there with my mother, that’s really meaningful. Not surprisingly enough, it was jumping through hoops and fire to get to stand here.”
Oliver graduated in 1989 and went on to design costumes for the Moscow Ballet, American Repertory Theater, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare and Company and Berkshire Theater Group to name a few.
“I can almost say look at his designs and I wouldn’t have to say anything else,” Suzannah Solomon Wilson said. “But there is a whole lot more to say about him.”
From the start Oliver recognized his artist talents.
“I had a very interesting relationship growing up in the Tallassee schools — I did not fit in,” Oliver said. “However, from kindergarten and up through my senior year in high school, my artistic talents were always supported by not just my peers but the administrators who recognized the importance of having an artist, not just exist in the community but in the world.”
While in high school, Oliver sought further support of his talents beyond Tallassee. It was a decision that still influences his career today.
“My collaboration with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival was one of the benchmarks of my entrance into the arts,” Oliver said. “The story goes we had a program in Tallassee called FFA — Future Farmers of America. Clearly that was a valuable skill but not one for me.”
Oliver had been invited to intern at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) working under UCLA costume professor Alan Armstrong.
“The school had at first put up resistance to go to ASF and intern there in the costume shop and accept credits for that instead of going to the FFA,” Oliver said.
Eventually Oliver interned at ASF and launched a career.
“Without that I have no idea where I would have gone,” Oliver said. “The doors that place opened for me lead to a lot of open doors and there are more that are still opening.”
Oliver said growing up in Tallassee in the 1980s was interesting.
“I was always unique,” Oliver said. “I was always the weirdo. I was always the different one. However, I have a community of friends who supported me and didn’t judge me for anything. They encouraged me to continue being an individual with a unique personality — not just by the way I dressed or the way I thought, but also in the way I loved and the way I believed.”
Oliver said he had strong support from his family, especially the females such as his grandmothers, great-grandmother and aunts.
“I picked something up from each of those women that I still carry with me today,” Oliver said. “It still informs me. It informs my work. It informs my eye.”
Oliver said his journey has taken many turns along the way and one of the first was as a student at the University of Montevallo where he received a scholarship.
“I was very grateful,” Oliver said. “After one year and making a venture out for another internship in 1990 at the Berkshire Theater Festival, I came back to school and thought this is not right. This is not what I have seen in the real world. I called my mom one day and said, ‘I don’t want to be here.’”
Oliver moved back to Tallassee to work as ASF.
“I met even more people,” Oliver said. “My career has taken me to places so far off in the world.”
His career took him to St. Petersburg, Russia 13 years ago.
“I knew maybe one or two words of Russian,” Oliver said. “I won’t say it was easy but by the time I left I developed great friendships. Friendships that last to this day despite the war between Ukraine and Russia.”
Currently Oliver’s costumes are traveling the U.S. with Bill Barclay’s Secret Byrd after touring Europe. Oliver said the design is of the vision of William Byrd, England's prominent composer during the period of Elizabeth I where protestantism was the only way to go.
“Bird was a secret Catholic,” Oliver said. “He continued to compose in spite of the potential of being killed because of his choice of religion. It is not about Catholicism, it is about how all religions, all choices of belief or nonbelief should be embraced and not forced by government or anyone. Everyone makes their own choice.”
Oliver is a deacon at Church on the Hill United Church of Christ in Lenox, Massachusetts. His pastor Rev. Liz Goodman said Oliver is very kind like the story of Byrd living a great life outside his career as a costume designer.
“He has an open mind and gentle heart,” Goodman said. “He seeks to live in such a way to bring joy and hope to others.”