MAX Credit Union held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the move to the 1415 Gilmer Ave. location at noon last Wednesday. During the ceremony, MAX gave $5,000 to Tallassee City Schools to show support in the Tallassee community.
Wharf Seafood catered the event and there were goodies and door prizes available.
MAX was formerly located near the entrance to the Tallassee Industrial Park on AL Highway 229 but made the move to a more centralized location in Tallassee.
The branch has been recently renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
The branch features lobby and drive-thru service and is designed to serve members in Tallassee, Eclectic, Reeltown, Dadeville and surrounding Elmore County and Tallapoosa County
communities.