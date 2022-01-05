Tallassee Mayor John Hammock wasn’t at the meeting when the council unanimously approved requests for the State of Alabama to investigate multiple allegations among city officials.
Council president Bill Godwin said at the November council meeting Hammock was out of town.
Hammock said he thought he had informed the council of his anticipated absence.
“I want to apologize that I wasn’t at the last meeting,” Hammock told the council. “I thought I mentioned it several meetings before that my CS conference had been moved because of COVID. It was on that day and I was in Destin, Florida.”
Hammock said people were sending messages checking in on him.
“Some people were worried about me and had me on a milk carton and stuff,” Hammock said. “I’m safe and sound and back here at work.”
Airport to farm again?
Land around the Tallassee airport has been rented and farmed by Mike Gunn in the past. The city hasn’t allowed farming and has been harvesting timber in anticipation of needing the property for economic development. Now that the window for some opportunities has closed, Gunn wants the council to lease him the property again.
“I drive by it most everyday and watching it grow up,” Gunn told the council. “The city mowed for the first couple years it wasn’t farmed. The last two, maybe three years it hasn’t been mowed. You have saplings growing up all over the field, two to three inches by now. Another year they will be four to six inches.”
Gunn asked the council to consider his request but the council didn’t ask for how much Gunn was willing to pay to lease the property. But Gunn said lots of work needs to be done to return into row cropping.
“The first year anybody farms it, it’s going to be expensive for them,” Gunn said. “The first year I farmed it after the airport was built, I spent a lot of money, a lot of time on a bulldozer out there. I fixed a lot of things the Corps of Engineers messed up. Did away with a lot of piles of dirt at no cost to the city. I did it to make it easier to farm, better to farm.”
Currently the council has extended the time a timber company can remove trees from the property possibly preventing farming. Then there is the memorandum of understanding the city has with a soil testing company that may prevent farming.
But Gunn is willing to wait a little bit on the council.
“Most farmers start early spring late winter,” Gunn said. “I would love to see it put back into production. There is a need for farm land all around. Most farmers are looking for more land.
IDB Agreement
City attorney John Smith informed the council the Tallassee Industrial Development Board (IDB) is seeking additional language to an agreement to end a long-standing dispute between the city and the IDB. Smith said the IDB is wanting the city to acknowledge the IDB did nothing wrong in the previous agreement.
“This has been intertwined in controversy for years,” councilmember Bill Godwin said. “They admitted they owed the money and then we agreed to give them $220,000 in paper credit in turn for $165,000 cash over 5 years.”
Godwin said it would be like the city saying there was never a dispute in the previous agreement. Smith said the language was unnecessary as the new agreement supercedes the old agreement that the city and IDB previously agreed on.
Waste Management
Representatives with Neptune have communicated with city leaders about the city’s contract with Waste Management.
“They went with a different provider and had gotten a bill from Waste Management,” Hammock said.
Waste Management’s agreement with Tallassee goes back to the 1990s and leaders say its for residential trash service.
Smith said he cannot advise the city on the situation as Waste Management is a client of his and has been. It was suggested another attorney look at the city’s contract with Waste Management and see what could be done. Hammock reminded councilmembers it would not be an easy issue to resolve.
“We get to dump the limb trucks for free and other stuff,” Hammock said. “There is a lot of stuff that is intertwined.”
Councilmember Terrel Brown was absent from both the work session and the meeting. Councilmember Sarah Hill attended the work session before attending a school function with her daughter.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved the minutes of the Nov. 9 meeting.
• Agreed to cancel the Dec. 28 meeting.
• Surplused three computers at the city library no longer needed.
• Hammock requested an executive session for economic development and for litigation. The council took no action when it returned to its regular meeting.
• Hammock requested permission to purchase another sanitizing sprayer for the senior center since a vehicle is not readily available to transport the one used in city hall. Members of the finance committee said they would discuss it at its next meeting.
The finance committee will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.