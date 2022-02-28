Tallassee has been without a superintendent of utilities since the second week of October when the Tallassee City Council removed Mayor John Hammock from the position.
Hammock asked the council at its meeting if they had any ideas on how to cover the duties of the position.
“Are we going to put something out to hire a superintendent of utilities in the near future?” Hammock asked the council.
Councilmember Bill Hall said Hammock’s wrongful termination lawsuit presents issues with filling the position until the issue is resolved.
Hammock said without anyone serving in the position, he is serving close to 40 hours a week and more for what should be a part-time position that pays $25,000 per year.
“What’s our thoughts here?” Hammock asked. “Legally, me being part time, I don’t need to be working over 40 hours like I do some weeks.”
Hammock said it is affecting progress in Tallassee.
“Our grants have slowed down with the demolishing of the houses,” Hammock said. “We almost lost a $2.4 million [economic development] grant. I had to step in and have some conference calls with CDG [Engineering] and [Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Committee]. Luckily we all got on the same page and got that together.”
Hammock said he is working with other city employees to delegate but it's just not working.
“When I was superintendent of utilities, I was one point of contact,” Hammock said. “Things are really slowing down.”
Mayor pro tem Bill Godwin said many of the councilmembers put in way more work than most see.
“We are all spending a lot more hours than people realize. We don’t just come to meetings twice a month, do this and go home,” Godwin said. “I think it’s a crossover. I think as mayor you do the things that are best for the city and if it gets over in utilities that is part of it. I think part of that is doing what’s best for the city.”
The city contracted with CDG to provide updates on utility projects. CDG’s Jeff Harrison has been presenting reports on utility projects. Hammock said he could just leave it up to Harrison and allow CDG to bill the city Harrisons’ work.
Godwin told Hammock there are also others that can step in and help.
“I don’t think you need to do more than your fair share,” Godwin said. “If they need me, Jeremy [Taunton] or Bill Hall to do three hours to make it work — we do that — we all do that right now. It comes with the territory.”
Bagging leaves
The council requested city attorney John Smith to draw up an ordinance for leaves from residential yards to be bagged. Hammock said it was common practice for residents to leave long rows along the curb forcing the limb truck to be exposed to traffic for long periods of time. The leaves also cause issues for the city’s storm water and sewage systems.
Hammock said there was a policy on the books from 2009 for leaves to be bagged but it wasn’t being enforced.
Changing form of government
Hammock brought up the idea of changing from seven wards in Tallassee, each represented by a councilmember to having five districts each represented by a councilmember. Hammock said the ward system was archaic and the move would save the city money because it would save $7,200 per year for each councilmember removed from payroll.
Smith said any such move would have to be voted on by the residents of Tallassee and the change would have to occur at the end of a term.
Councilmembers wouldn’t agree or disagree with the idea but were united in believing more information was needed.
“We can look at anything,” councilmember Bill Godwin said. “I don’t think it’s a priority right now. I have to be well versed in it before considering it.”
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved the minutes of the Feb. 8 meeting.
• Approved an agreement with Joe Whatley to allow one water meter to serve three cabins for short term rental in East Tallassee.
• Appointed Brad Davis to the planning commission.
• Selected Hammock as a voting delegate of the May Alabama League of Municipalities conference in Tuscaloosa.
• Approved to allow repairs to the library chimney to avoid further damage as reimbursement from insurance is worked out.
• Approved an $5,900 estimate to repair the roof of the senior center.
• Tabled a decision on a donation to Tallassee Softball until Kyle Patterson can address the council on the program’s needs.
• Approved contacting Houston Baker to perform electrical inspections as part of the building inspections process.
Councilmember Sarah Hill was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.