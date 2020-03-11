The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council will present “A Night of 60s Music” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tallassee High School auditorium.
Coordinators encourage everyone to come dressed the part as the arts council will take fans back in time. Featured artists will include rock-a-billy group, The Martini Shakers, and doo-wop group, The Four Voicemen.
The Martini Shakers will perform authentic music from the early 1960s.
The Four Voicemen, made up of area vocalists Corey Cantrell, Stephen Freeman, Jason S. Isbell and Barry Wiginton, will also take the stage.
Cantrell grew up in a singing family. Whether in church groups, as part of Faulkner University’s male quartet or leading worship for his home congregation, his love for song continues. He is a project manager for Marbury Steel Fabricators.
Isbell is an attorney who said his love of ’50s and ’60s music came about because of a set of oldies cassette tapes his father bought at a gas station. Luckily for him, singing those songs helped pay for college.
Freeman catches most people off guard as he is a bearded, 6-foot-6 tenor but his high notes are smooth and effortless. He sang three years with the Faulkner University quartet Cornerstone and after graduation went to pharmacy school at Samford. He is now a clinical pharmacist.
Wiginton is a native of Tallassee who has been in singing groups for 20-plus years and continues to entertain new generations with the music of the ’60s. He started in a church and FFA quartet in high school and has been involved with other projects and groups ever since. He is vice president of Aultman Properties.
The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council is a nonprofit organization aimed at enhancing the arts in Tallassee. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at WACQ located at 320 B