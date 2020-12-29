Tammy Merrett has been a staple in Tallassee. She has served as director of the Tallassee Recreation Center for the past year, but she has worked there for the past 12 years.
Now, Merrett will turn the page on that chapter in her life to follow her longtime ambition of becoming a teacher.
"I will miss my work and the people for sure," Merrett said. "I have always dreamed of being a teacher."
Originally, Merrett had other plans. She and her sister, Jennifer Singleton, attended college, but not to become a teacher.
"I went to school for business years ago,” she said. “My sister and I went two nights a week after my oldest was born. We did that one-year program at Faulkner."
Once she was finished with the one-year program, Merrett only needed a few credit hours to earn her degree.
"After I was done with the program, they told me I needed 4.5 hours to get my degree," she said. "I went 19 years needing those hours. Having that degree never helped or hurt job opportunities so I just let it go. I decided in 2019 that I wanted to finish for me."
Recent events like the COVID-19 health pandemic has left many schools in need of educators, and Merrett decided that now was the time to take that next step to fulfill her dream of teaching.
"After I finished, I spoke with one of my teacher friends about teacher shortages and how the Alabama State Department of Education gave people the opportunity to work on their teaching certification while actually teaching," she said.
Merrett took the director position at the rec center after the former director, Rick Golden, resigned. Merrett said she knew she wanted to teach even before taking the position but decided to stay.
"I had already decided that was what I wanted to do before Rick left, but when he resigned I thought it might be divine intervention, so I stayed," she said. "Although I have enjoyed stepping up as director of recreation, that tug was still in my heart. An opportunity presented itself letting me know it was time to fulfill my dream of becoming a teacher. I really thought had missed my opportunity."
Teaching already runs in Merrett's family. Merrett's youngest sister, Beth Noble, has been a teacher for over 20 years.
"I have watched her over all of these years, and I truly believe teaching is a calling. She calls her students her babies," she said.
Merrett said her youngest sister and her mother, Judy Barber, have been behind her all the way.
"She has been my biggest advocate and cheerleader along with my other sister and my mom,” she said. “They think I can do anything, which may or may not be true, but it sure is awesome to have that support and love behind me."
Merrett will begin her new occupation right after the new year begins, and she has no plans on leaving anytime soon.
"I will be teaching special education at Reeltown High School beginning Jan. 4,” she said. “I am so very excited about my new career and intend on making this my home until I retire."