Christmas isn't Christmas without the annual photo with Santa Claus, and the hardworking women and men at Blue Ribbon Dairy are giving area children and parents the opportunity to enjoy fresh milk and cookies with the Jolly Olé St. Nick.
Blue Ribbon dairy, which is located at 5290 Chana Creek Rd in the Kent community of Tallassee will open to the public this Saturday, Dec. 12, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to serve up baked cookies along with the freshest milk in the area.
Blue Ribbon Dairy opened in 2018 but when it comes to dairy farming, it's a family tradition for owner Michaela Sanders, who is a fourth-generation dairy farmer. The dairy once belonged to her grandfather, C.D. "Buddy" Lott, and was known as Lott Dairy Farm.
Back in the 1940s, when the dairy farm first began, it was one of a kind, and today that distinction continues, from one generation to the next.
Blue Ribbon Dairy certainly is unique. The milk produced there is pasteurized and it is full-fat milk. It comes from the cow and goes directly into the pasteurizer where it is heated to 145 degrees for 30 minutes. After it cools down the milk is bottled.
Because it is full-fat the milk can be used to make other fresh dairy products like butter and creamer for coffee.
Milk from Blue Ribbon Dairy can be purchased from stores in Tallassee, Eclectic, Deatsville, Holtville, Lafayette, Millbrook, Montgomery, New Site, Pike Road, Opelika, Prattville, Titus, Wallsboro, and Wetumpka.