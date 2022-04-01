The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a burglary of a business and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Millbrook Police Investigators released photos of two subjects wanted for burglary and theft. On March 19 at approximately 3:26 a.m., one suspect described as a white male and the second suspect described as a black male made forcible entry into a business by throwing a rock through a window in the 4500 Block of Highway 14 in Millbrook. The subjects stole 20 cartons of Newport Cigarettes valued at $1,720.00. Both subjects left the area on foot.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.