The Millbrook Police Department is searching for Jolee Elizabeth Kent, who was last seen Feb. 5 at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the parents of 16-year-old Kent reported their daughter missing. Kent’s parents stated that they had last seen her on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m. at her residence in Deatsville, Alabama.
Kent was last seen wearing pajama pants with a multi-colored t-shirt however, her current attire is unknown. Kent is currently homeschooled and is known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.
If you have any information regarding the location of Jolee Elizabeth Kent, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.