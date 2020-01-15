Plans have been set for the annual Martin Luther King Celebration. The ninth annual MLK March is set for Monday, Jan. 20. The MLK March will begin at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Jordan Avenue. The march will continue to the parking lot of the old barbershop at the intersection of Log Circle.
The MLK program will begin at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 19740 Rifle Range Rd.
The annual keynote speaker will be Rev. Jennifer Jelks of Tuskegee.
This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to participate in the march and the services following.
For more information, contact James Long 334-283-3945.